Jordan Issues Stern Warning to Fani Willis

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Jim Jordan, the Chair of the House Judiciary Committee, has warned Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis of potential contempt proceedings due to her incomplete response to a subpoena. This subpoena sought details on her handling of federal funds. Although Willis’s office provided some documents following the February subpoena, Jordan criticized the response as insufficient, particularly lacking information concerning claims from a dismissed employee about a colleague’s intent to misuse federal grant money.

Jordan’s letter to Willis expressed dissatisfaction, noting the limited scope of documents provided and demanding comprehensive compliance. He hinted at the possibility of initiating contempt of Congress proceedings if full cooperation was not forthcoming.

The controversy revolves around allegations from a former employee under Willis, who asserted that she was terminated after flagging concerns about the misuse of federal grants by another employee, initially involved in Willis’s campaign, for non-intended purposes like purchasing laptops and promotional items. While it remains unverified if the funds were misused, a recorded discussion between the whistleblower and Willis revealed that the latter acknowledged the inappropriateness of such expenditures.

Willis has refuted these accusations, attributing them to a disgruntled ex-employee from the prior administration and asserting that judicial reviews have dismissed these claims as baseless. She maintained that her office’s grant management aligns with the Department of Justice’s standards and expectations.

In his recent correspondence, Jordan emphasized the need to investigate the whistleblower’s allegations and Willis’s office’s coordination with the Justice Department concerning the grant management. He remains particularly interested in documents pertinent to these allegations, highlighting the committee’s responsibility to scrutinize the potential misuse of federal funds. Jordan noted that Willis’s office had provided certain documents related to the grants but implied that the material was not comprehensive enough to address the committee’s concerns.

