Jordan Peterson To Testify Infront of U.S. Lawmakers

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – This week, Dr. Jordan Peterson is going to be testifying on Capitol Hill at a House hearing relating to the accusations that banks and the federal government have been colluding in order to surveil the financial information of private U.S. citizens.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) the chair of the House Judiciary Committee’s Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, is going to be holding a Thursday hearing. Jordan announced earlier this year that the committee had obtained documents that showed monetary transactions that had been flagged by the federal government as they included the words “Trump” and “MAGA.”

As Jordan noted on X, formerly known as Twitter they now knew that the federal government had flagged those terms which is why they were questioning what other terms had been flagged. He questioned whether to buy the BIBLE or make a purchase at Bass Pro Shop.

Peterson has previously expressed concerns about how the federal government might abuse financial systems. These criticisms first emerged in February of 2022 after the Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau invoked the Emergencies Act as a means of freezing the money of the members of the “Freedom Convoy” following their demonstrations against the COVID-19 measures and the vaccine mandate.

Peterson had warned that if the accounts became frozen it would essentially mean that the government of Canada was now capable of stealing people’s money by colluding with the banks following any protests against the government.

Last year in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter he noted that having Canadian bank accounts serized is one of the “most reprehensible government” acts in the history of the country.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com