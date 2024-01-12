Joshua Powell Reaches Deal With Letitia James

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Joshua Powell, a former official of National Rifle Association, who had previously served as the NRA chief of staff and executive director of operations has now admitted to wrongdoing only days before a trial that is looking to dissolve the nonprofit group.

On Friday, a settlement was reached with the office of Letitia James, the New York Attorney General for $100,000. Powell had previously slammed the group over its levels of corruption and waste. These comments were also included in his 2020 book, “Inside the NRA.”

As part of the settlement, he had now agreed to testify at the trial, as well as pay $100,000 to the organization to avoid any further involvement with the nonprofit.

Powell had sued recently resigned NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre, retired NRA finance chief Wilson Phillips, and NRA general counsel John Frazer arguing that they had cost millions of dollars to the organization. Both Philips and Frazer have denied these allegations.

The settlement announcement, which came on the same day as LaPierre’s resignation from the organization, occurred only days before the start of a civil trial that would be dealing with allegations that LaPierre had used millions of dollars that belonged to the organization for yacht trips, jet flights, luxury trips, and other perks all at the expense of the organization.

Powell has also agreed that he had failed in his fiduciary responsibilities and had also misused charitable funds.

The NRA has previously claimed that the case was politically motivated.

