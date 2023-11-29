Judge Cannon Throws Trump Under the Bus

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former Federal prosecutor and legal analyst Glenn Kirschner recently argued that granting the request to have the federal case relating to former President Donald Trump’s classified documents in Florida could potentially give Trump’s other criminal cases the opportunity to move forward with a trial before the presidential election.

Trump who is currently the frontrunner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary election is facing many legal troubles. Many of the cases that he has been indicted in are also scheduled to take place ahead of the presidential election in 2024. The first case that Trump will be going to court for is set to start on March 4 and it relates to his alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2024 presidential elections.

The former President has maintained that he has committed no wrongdoings and has pleaded not guilty in all 91 felony charges spread over the four different criminal indictments he is facing. Trump has repeatedly tried to get the cases against him delayed until after the 2024 election, however, the majority of those requests have been dismissed.

Still, there is a chance that Trump might manage to get his case delayed in Florida, where his case is being overseen by Judge Aileen Cannon, who was a Trump appointee. Cannon, has faced a lot of criticism regarding showing favoritism to the former President, however, that has not stopped her from agreeing to revisit the trial schedule related to the classified documents case.

The indictment was brought forward by Special Counsel Jack Smith who has noted that after exiting the White House Trump kept hundreds of classified documents and refused to return them to the federal government.

