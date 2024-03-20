Judge Hands Trump a Much Needed Victory

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Friday, Judge Juan Merchan agreed to postpone former President Donald Trump’s trial in the hush money criminal case in New York by 30 days. This would allow the defense lawyers to have the necessary time to look through the recently obtained evidence from an older investigation in this matter.

Apart from the delay, Merchan also scheduled a hearing on March 25 to address any questions relating to the Department of Justice handing over the evidence. Trump’s legal team along with the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office had been notified by the Department of Justice that they would be supplying them with 15,000 records that could be used as potential evidence in the case.

Previously, the Justice Department had launched an investigation into the hush-money payment incident during Trump’s time in office.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has argued that the majority of the material was not going to be related to the state’s case against the former President. So far, federal prosecutors have already given 104K pages of records, out of which 74K had only gone to Bragg’s office but not to the defense. Since then Bragg has shared with Trump’s legal team those documents.

The federal prosecutors have been handing over documents relating to the hush-money case which had initially led to Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen having to serve time in prison.

Bragg has stated that he was not opposed to the trial being postponed by 30 days for the defense to be able to review the new evidence. However, Trump’s legal case has argued that the delay should be for 90 days or that the case needs to be dismissed because this is a violation of the “discovery process.”

