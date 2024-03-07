Kamala Harris Calls for Cease-Fire

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, Vice President Harris called for an “immediate cease-fire” in the war in Gaza and put more pressure on the negotiations in the war.

In a speech in Selma, Alabama, Harris had claimed that given the suffering that had been experienced in Gaza, it was necessary for them to look at an “immediate cease-fire” that would last for at least six weeks. She added that this was something already on the table that they were discussing.

President Biden has also been pushing for the Israeli government to agree to cease fire for six weeks. This is at a time when the negotiations with Hamas continue to be strained. The Israeli government has so far agreed to the framework for the cease-fire which is widely seen as a sign of progress in the discussions.

On Monday, Harris is scheduled to have a meeting with Israeli war Cabinet member Benny Gantz to discuss humanitarian aid and a potential cease-fire deal. The meeting has however resulted in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ire as he has not provided authorization for the meeting.

Harris has also been pushing for more humanitarian aid to be allowed into Gaza by the Israeli government and has claimed that the situation in the region was a “humanitarian catastrophe.” She proceeded to argue that every day there were images and reports coming out of Gaza that were devastating. As she pointed out, there are reports of families in the area resorting to eating animal food or leaves, and there were children dying from dehydration and malnutrition.

