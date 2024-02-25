Kemp Speaks on Trump Case During Interview

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) stated during an interview on CNN that he had been previously interviewed by special counsel Jack Smith’s office in connection to the federal election interference investigation.

CNN host Kaitlan Collins asked Kemp about reports that had come out regarding his office and Smith’s office in contact, and his involvement in the investigation into former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the presidential election results in 2020 leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Kemp confirmed that he had spoken with Smith’s office; however, he did not reveal the exact time that the interview had taken place.

During his appearance on CNN’s “The Source,” he argued that he did not know exactly when it had occurred but that it had been months ago and that his interview had not taken long. He added that he had basically informed Smith’s office of the same thing that he had told the special grand juries, which is that he followed the laws and constitution and had provided truthful answers to all of the questions.

Last July, Kemp’s office had confirmed that they had contact with the federal special counsel, however at the time it had not been known that the governor himself had given an interview. The former President was indicted in August in connection to his attempts to overturn the presidential election results following President Biden’s victory in the election.

Trump has been claiming that he should not be charged in this case as he is protected by presidential immunity as he was still in office at the time.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com