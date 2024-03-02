Kinzinger Doesn’t Believe in Speaker Johnson

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, former Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) claimed that he does not believe Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) had the necessary “political acumen” to make a deal with the Democrats and to pass Ukraine aid.

Kinzinger told CNN’s Kaitlan Collins that from what he has heard Speaker Johnson wanted to pass a bill for Ukraine but he can’t. As he said he does not have the necessary political acumen to just put the bill forward and say that if the Freedom Caucus wanted to file a motion to vacate the seat then let them do it.

As Kinzinger pointed out, if he wanted to pass the bill he could make a deal with the Democrats that would potentially allow him to save his seat if he needed to.

These latest remarks come following an interview that Collins had with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky who had claimed that he had received assurance from Johnson that there would be more assistance being sent to his country. As the Ukrainian President noted when they had spoken he had claimed that he would do everything in order to support Ukraine and that he understood the heroism that his people, civilians, and soldiers had shown. He further said that Johnson had told him that his prayers were with the Ukrainian people and that he would pass aid to the country.

Zelensky noted during the recorded interview with Colins that he needed to trust that they would have the support of Johnson but that ultimately they would see what would happen.

Kinzinger stated in response to these remarks that he was hoping Zelensky was “right” and that it was obvious that he had “private” discussions with the House Speaker.

