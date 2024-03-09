Lauren Boebert Goes After Jena Griswold

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Representative Lauren Boebert, a Republican from Colorado, alongside a coalition of GOP members in the state, has initiated a potential recall movement against the Colorado Secretary of State, Democrat Jena Griswold. This action follows the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Colorado’s attempt to prevent former President Donald Trump from appearing on the primary ballot.

In a strongly worded letter, Boebert and her Republican colleagues criticized Griswold, asserting that the Supreme Court’s ruling represents a failure on her part, tarnishing both the state’s and the nation’s reputation. They accused Griswold of misusing her office for personal political gains, specifically alleging she attempted to manipulate the primary election against Trump.

The Supreme Court’s decision clarified that under the 14th Amendment’s insurrection clause, states do not possess the authority to remove a candidate from the ballot, a stance Colorado had taken based on Trump’s role in the events of January 6, 2021. The state’s argument for Trump’s disqualification, championed by Griswold and initially brought forward by a group of voters, was seen by many conservatives as an undue political intervention in the electoral process.

The recall threat involves notable Colorado Republican figures including Party Chair Dave Williams, Vice Chair Hope Scheppelman, and GOP Secretary Anna Ferguson. To proceed with a recall election against Griswold, they would need to gather 621,000 signatures as mandated by state law. Although Boebert has hinted at a petition through her campaign website, which redirects visitors to a fundraising page, it remains uncertain whether an official petition drive will be launched.

Expressing her dismay at the unanimous Supreme Court verdict, Griswold maintained that Colorado should have the right to exclude individuals who violate their oath from the ballot, sharing her thoughts on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

Meanwhile, Trump hailed the court’s decision as a “BIG WIN FOR AMERICA!!!,” viewing it as a significant victory in his favor.

