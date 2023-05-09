Liberals Rage Over DeSantis’ Latest Victory

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, Florida Republicans gave Gov. Ron DeSantis another legislative win after passing an anti-immigration measure that would provide millions of dollars in funding for the governor’s program used to transport migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard last year.

DeSantis is widely expected to be preparing to launch his presidential campaign following the end of his state’s legislative sessions. Throughout the past couple of years, he has been one of the Republican governors that have heavily criticized the Biden administration’s handling of the immigration crisis.

Florida GOP lawmakers have claimed that this bill was going to send a “message” to President Biden and his administration. However, the measure which was debated for 90 minutes by the House, had the Democrats opposing it for its harsh approach to handling immigrants.

The bill was sponsored by Rep. Kiyan Michael, who shared her story about an illegal immigrant who had killed her 21-year-old son in a car accident. Michael, who was first elected last year, claimed that illegal immigration was costing people “everything” and that it has to stop. She further added that it was not possible to just wait for Washington, D.C. to take action.

However, Rep. Susan Valdes, a Tampa, Florida Democrat, argued that the bill “demonized marginalized people” and was punishing people who were not fortunate enough to be born in the country.

The influx in migration has frequently been targeted by the Republican party, especially in Florida where many immigrants from Cuba and Haiti have arrived in the Florida Keys by boat seeking shelter.

