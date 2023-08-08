Lindsey Graham Has One Big Concern Over Trump’s Indictment

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Senator Lindsey Graham has argued that former President Donald Trump would not be able to have a fair trial in Washington, D.C.

A day after Trump’s indictment on Tuesday, Graham told Fox News that the judge that had been selected to oversee Trump’s case hated the former President.

During the interview, Fox News host Sean Hannity asked Graham whether he thought that Trump would be able to have a fair trial “in most venues.” Graham replied that he did not believe that was possible. He added that any conviction against Trump that takes place in Washington is, in his words, “not legitimate.” He proceeded to argue that they were charging him over his accepting bad legal advice and that they are criminalizing Trump for having used his freedom of speech right.

Graham then claimed that in Washington it would be possible to get Trump convicted of having kidnapped “Lindbergh’s baby.” This was a reference to a 1932 case that related to the kidnapping and death of the 20-month-old baby of Anne Morrow Lindbergh and Charles Lindbergh. A German immigrant was convicted for the crime but many have questioned whether he was indeed guilty. This is why he believes it is necessary for both the judge and the venue to be changed. Graham then added that they needed to win in 2024 in order to stop this “crazy crap.”

A clip of Graham’s comments on the case was shared online and has received over 900,000 views since its posting.

