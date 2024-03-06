Matt Gaetz Celebrates the Removal of Republicans

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) celebrated the recent announcement from Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) that he would be stepping down.

The announcement was made on Wednesday when McConnell revealed that he would be vacating his position of leadership.

In his statement, Gaetz pointed out that apart from McConnell, Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee (RNC), and former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had all been “86’d.”

McDaniel had announced that she would be resigning from her position on March 8. However, McCarthy’s position was different as he had been ousted from the House Speakership in October after Gaetz filed a motion to vacate against him.

In his post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Gaetz pointed out that they had now gotten rid of all three and that the Republican Party would be facing better days in the future. He argued that the Republican party would be better off without these three.

Gaetz also proceeded to attack McCarthy who he has previously stated he has issues with as the former Speaker was incapable of keeping his promises. This recent reaction from the Florida Representative is similar to the one he had following the 2022 midterms when his party had not managed to bring about the “red wave” as anticipated. This would have given the GOP a bigger advantage in the House of Representatives.

Gaetz also mocked all three of the Republican party leaders by referring to them as “McFailure.”

