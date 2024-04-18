Mainstream Media Issues New Demand to Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, a group of news organizations pushed for the two presumptive presidential nominees, former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, to agree to participate in debates arguing that they were part of a “rich tradition” and that since 1976 they have always been a part of the general election.

Trump, who chose to remain out of all the Republican primary debates, has stated that he is willing to debate against Biden, who was also his 2020 presidential rival. However, Biden has not expressed any commitment to debating against Trump again.

While there has not yet been a formal issuing of the invitations, the news organizations have argued that it would not be too early for each campaign to publicly announce that they would participate in the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates one vice presidential and three presidential forums. In a joint statement organizations argued that there was one thing that all Americans could agree on, which is the fact that these elections have “exceptionally high stakes.”

The organizations continued by pointing out that there was no substitute for a presidential debate with each other in front of the American people where the two candidates could discuss their vision for the nation’s future.

In 2020, there were two debates between Trump and Biden. The third debate had ended up being canceled by Trump who had tested positive for coronavirus and had not agreed to a remote debate.

On March 8, President Biden had been asked whether he would commit to a debate. In response, Biden had argued that this would depend on Trump’s behavior.

