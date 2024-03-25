Manchin Warns About the Worst ‘Atrocity’ in History

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) has pushed Congress to pass aid for Ukraine and has warned that not providing aid to the country would result in Ukraine having to face the “worst atrocity in history.”

Manchin had called for assistance to be passed for Ukraine, as Congress continues to be stalling passing any further aid. The Ukrainian military on the other hand has had to deal with a lack of resources which have allowed the Russian troops to advance further into the country.

On Tuesday during an appearance on Axios’ What’s Next Summit in Washington, D.C., Manchin had told Axios’ Niala Boodhoo that they should not allow Ukraine to go through this and that they needed to help Ukraine. He added that if they did not, this would be one of the “worst” atrocities in history and that future generations would be reading about what the United States had done.

The Senate had passed a foreign aid package, which included $60 billion in aid for Ukraine last month. However, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has refused to place the bill on the floor arguing that it did not include any border provisions.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has increased pressure on Johnson calling for him to put the legislation on the floor. This is a message that the Biden administration, foreign leaders, and other lawmakers have also echoed.

The House is currently focused on averting a partial government shutdown which is set for Friday. Johnson argued that he wanted to first fund the government and that his focus would then be placed on the foreign aid package passing.

