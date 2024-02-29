Manchin’s Promise Enrages Democrats

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – This week Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) pledged to assist the next United States president to be “successful” in the Oval Office regardless of who the winner of the 2024 presidential election is.

On Friday during an interview, Manchin told Fox News host Neil Cavuto that when the next president is duly elected by the American people, as Joe Biden had done in 2020 and Donald Trump had in 2016 he was going to do anything in his power to help the president be successful. These comments were made during an interview on “Your World.”

Cavuto proceeded to ask Manchin if this is an approach that he would follow if former President Donald Trump, who is likely to be the Republican nominee, won a second term in office. The West Virginia Senator pointed out that he believed that as of late the rhetoric being used by Trump was becoming more “vengeful.” Still, he argued that he was still going to support him if he ended up reelected to the White House.

Manchin specifically talked about Trump’s perceived choice to stay quiet after Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition leader, was found dead, as well as on the recent comments he had made against the husband of Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, who is currently deployed. He added that he was hoping that he would be able to sit down and reason with Trump and that they would be able to exercise common decency.

It was previously rumored that Senator Manchin had been considering his own presidential run, however last week he put an end to those rumors.

