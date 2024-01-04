Marjorie Taylor Greene Creates Big Problems for Speaker Johnson

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) has had to handle several headaches caused by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), a conservative firebrand who was first elected to office in 2021.

While originally, Greene had caused issues for top lawmakers, former Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) had embraced the conservative representative in his attempts to win the Speakership and had turned her into an important ally. However, with McCarthy having been ousted and later leaving Congress, Greene is returning to her old ways.

During a recent interview with The Hill, Greene was asked about what she thought of the early record of Speaker Johnson, to which she quickly stated it was “terrible” and he had to earn her trust. As she pointed out Johnson completely went against his voting record and became the Speaker of the House. As she pointed out he is now talking about potentially doing things that he had previously voted against, which she considers to be unacceptable.

During the first couple of months of Johnson’s time as the Speaker, Greene had moved to force votes on issues that divided the GOP conference. She has also often slammed her colleagues who have stood up against her efforts, and has blasted Johnson over his strategy for handling major issues including aid for Ukraine, government funding, and the annual defense policy bill.

Johnson, who is currently working to bring together the Republican conference, could face additional problems as a result of Greene returning to this position. However, Greene has argued that despite her change during McCarthy’s time in office she continued to be an antagonist.

