Marjorie Taylor Greene Enrages Mainstream Media

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) called for the release of all security camera footage taken on Jan. 6, 2021, during the Capitol insurrection. In February, Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) gave access to roughly 44,000 hours of footage to former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Carlson proceeded to air several clips in March and had previously promised to air even more footage. However, a couple of weeks ago Fox News announced that Carlson would be exiting the network. Greene took to Twitter to state that many people were asking her when the rest of the footage from Jan. 6 would be released. She proceeded to state that this is something she is also wondering about and waiting for. She then argued that the security equipment in the Capitol building is all paid for by the American people, and yet all the riot scenes that have been shown are the same ones in a loop.

Greene further argued that releasing the footage would not give the Democrats any new ammunition, but it could potentially provide the Republicans with something new. She then pointed out that McCarthy had agreed to release the footage to Carlson and claimed that it was time for all the footage to be released to the public, which is a necessary step for the country to move on.

Carlson, in his description of the footage, stated that it was “mostly peaceful chaos.” This assessment has drawn criticism from people in both political parties. McCarthy had also previously stated that other outlets would receive access to the tapes, but so far has not proceeded to give anyone else access to the footage.

