Migrants Make Bombshell Confession

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Title 42 expired on Thursday, however, the expected surge in migration that officials were expecting did not occur. In fact, Border Patrol apprehended more than 6,200 undocumented migrants who crossed the border within the first day of the order expiring. That figure is far lower than the 11,000 apprehended on Tuesday and Wednesday respectively, or the 10,000 apprehended on Thursday.

The mayor of El Paso also admitted that they had not yet seen any large numbers of immigrants enter the U.S., especially not when compared with the last week.

Many migrants who are in El Paso have stated that the reason for the lack of an influx in migration following the expiration of Title 42 is because many migrants fear that with the end of the title, they might have to face penalties for entering the U.S.

Rosa, 30, who traveled from Venezuela with her husband and three young children and handed themselves to the immigration authorities seeking asylum last week, revealed that many across the border were talking about how the expiration of Title 42 would make it harder for people to enter the U.S. She further noted that many were afraid of the punishment under Title 8, which previously was not being used as Title 42 was used in its place.

Title 8 states that those who try to enter the U.S. illegally could face different penalties, including a possible five-year ban and criminal prosecution. Title 42 suspended all those penalties, which was why many people would try to re-enter the country even after they were expelled.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com