Nikki Haley Ordered To Drop Out

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich (R-Ga.) called for GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley to withdraw from the Republican primary race.

The projections had shown that former President Donald Trump was going to defeat Haley in a landslide in the primary. Trump secured the win after the South Carolina primary and had the option to secure another win before next week on Super Tuesday.

Gingrich is pushing for Haley to abandon her bid and had pointed to her loss in the Nevada Republican primary during which Trump was on the ballot. He proceeded to point out that she couldn’t gather the necessary support to defeat Trump in the Republican primary.

During his appearance on “Hannity” on Fox News, he argued that the only reason she was still in the race was because she was waiting to see if something were to happen to Trump so that she could be the best choice in the race. He further pointed out that there was no chance that Haley would ever have the support of any MAGA Republican or Trump delegate and that they would choose any other Republican but not her.

He added that everyone had seen how in Nevada she had lost by 2-to-1 and that considering those results she should have considered that she was in the wrong game, and should have stated that she was going to drop out.

He further claimed that Haley should instead by shifting her focus on making sure that the Republicans would beat President Joe Biden who was likely to be Trump’s rival in November.

