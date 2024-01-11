Nikki Haley Somehow Manages To Make Herself Look Worse

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Republican Presidential candidate Nikki Haley has raised a few eyebrows over the past weekend as she had previously made a comment in an Iowa PBS interview that you could “change personalities” when switching between the different states. These comments were made as she discussed the upcoming Iowa caucuses and the primary in New Hampshire.

Last week, Haley had told a local Iowa PDS Station interviewer that the structure of the race was “amazing” that Iowa started the race, and that people then changed personalities as they headed into New Hampshire.

These remarks were made during a discussion where Haley talked about whether she would support changing the order of the states in the primary race in a similar way as the Democrats had done. Haley has often talked about how every state has a different personality.

In a recent event in Iowa, Haley had praised those in the state for being hardworking and patriotic. She further said that New Hampshire voters wore their “feelings on their sleeves.” For her own state, South Carolina she had said that the people there would “kick you with a smile.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed Haley, who has been rising in the polls, over her remarks. He added that as Haley faced more scrutiny, she was not doing well and showed that she was incapable of answering any comment she might end up needing to.

Haley’s campaign spokeswoman AnneMarie Graham-Barnes responded to the criticisms by arguing that DeSantis was getting more desperate as Haley’s position in the polls continued to rise.

