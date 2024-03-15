Obama Attorney General Caught Allegedly Aiding Chinese Company

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former Attorney General Loretta Lynch, who served during the Obama Administration from 2015 to 2017, has been criticized over her alleged connection to the Chinese Drone company that is connected to the military of China.

Lynch who had served from 2015 to 2017, is now a Paul Weiss law firm partner. Last July she had requested in a letter to a Department of Defense senior official that SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd, her client, be removed from a list that included details on Chinese military companies.

In the letter she had argued that her foreign clients were legal in the country and had even pointed out that under United States law, lawyers are exempt from public disclosure. The letter, which was acquired by Reuters, notes that this is a case of what transparency advocates and Congress members have described as a possible gap in the law which would give the space to lobbyists and lawyers to not disclose their advocacy for companies that might have to be subjected to United States Sanctions.

DJI has previously argued that they are not a military company and that they were ready to take legal steps if necessary in order to be removed from the list.

The Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) calls for public disclosures for all of the work that is done for non-U.S. entities, however, there are some exemptions under the decades-old law including the cases of legal representation.

The U.S. Treasury and Commerce departments have argued that DJI has been involved in surveillance and in tracking Muslim Uyghur minorities in mainland China.

