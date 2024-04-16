Obama Team Targets Jared Kushner

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Ben Rhodes, a former deputy national security adviser under President Obama, criticized Jared Kushner for what he described as unprecedented corruption related to his foreign business dealings. In a discussion on MSNBC’s “Alex Wagner Tonight,” Rhodes reacted to a New York Times report which revealed that 99 percent of the capital for Kushner’s investment fund originated from foreign entities. The report also highlighted Kushner’s ventures into developing hotels in the Balkans, including Serbia and Albania, and noted financial contributions from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates.

Rhodes expressed his concerns about the blatant nature of the corruption. He characterized Kushner, who had significant responsibilities related to Middle East policy in the Trump administration, as lacking the necessary expertise and qualifications for his White House role. He accused Kushner of essentially leading efforts to rehabilitate Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s image following the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Rhodes also pointed out that Kushner’s firm secured a $2 billion investment from Saudi Arabia six months after Kushner left the White House, suggesting this could influence U.S. foreign policy in favor of Saudi interests if Trump were to be re-elected.

The investment has come under scrutiny, particularly after it was revealed that a Saudi advisory panel had initially opposed the funding due to Kushner’s lack of experience, but the decision was overturned by a higher board led by the crown prince.

Rhodes compared this situation to the impeachment inquiry into President Biden by House Republicans, who claim that Biden’s son, Hunter, profited from his father’s position. Unlike Hunter Biden, Kushner was an official White House staff member, and Rhodes highlighted the potential conflict of interest as Kushner now benefits from substantial investments linked to his prior government role.

Defending his actions, Kushner told The New York Times that he always adhered to legal and ethical standards, acknowledging the importance of perceptions but noting his inability to control public narrative.

The issue of ethics was also echoed by James Comer, Chair of the House Oversight and Accountability Committee, who in August stated that Kushner had crossed ethical boundaries by accepting the $2 billion investment, effectively putting a “price tag on American foreign policy,” according to Rhodes. Rhodes summed up the situation as a visible yet unprecedented level of corruption.

