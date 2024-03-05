Pelosi Sends Eyebrow Raising Message To McConnell

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has extended her commendations to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell following his announcement that he will resign from his leadership position in the Senate come November. Pelosi lauded McConnell for his long-standing dedication and contributions to both the state of Kentucky and the nation at large.

“Leader Mitch McConnell deserves recognition for his patriotism and his extensive service to Kentucky, the Congress, and the country,” Pelosi stated, as Politico reported. Pelosi, who herself stepped down from her leadership role in the House last year, reflected on the long history of collaboration between her and McConnell, dating back to their days as members of the appropriations committee, well before they ascended to leadership positions in Congress.

Despite their frequent disagreements, Pelosi emphasized their mutual commitment to serving the American public by striving to find common ground wherever feasible. She also conveyed her best regards to McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao, who served as the Transportation Secretary.

Pelosi, similar to McConnell, has opted to continue serving in Congress after relinquishing her leadership duties.

McConnell, on the Senate floor Wednesday, declared his intention to vacate his leadership role, which he has occupied for nearly 17 years, citing the need for fresh leadership. While he is stepping down from his leadership position, McConnell affirmed his intention to complete his current Senate term, which concludes in January 2027, albeit from a different vantage point in the chamber.

