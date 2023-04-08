Planned Parenthood Attempting To Sue Who?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, Planned Parenthood and the American Civil Liberties Union independently announced that they would be filing lawsuits against the Idaho attorney general over his interpretation of a state law that would seek to punish any medical professional who refers a patient to out-of-state abortion services.

Last week, Idaho’s attorney general Raúl Labrador issued a legal opinion in which he claimed that the state law prohibits medical professionals from making out-of-state references for patients who want to undergo abortion or for the professionals to prescribe abortion pills that the patients would need to pick up across state lines.

Planned Parenthood took to Twitter to claim that what the Attorney General was advocating for was “Extreme, unprecedented, and unconstitutional.” They proceeded to write that they would be bringing this case to court.

The ACLU similarly announced that they would be filing against Labrador “for threatening health care providers who exercise their First Amendment right” to provide patients with information regarding out-of-state abortion options.

In a Wednesday filing in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Idaho, Southern Division, Planned Parenthood Great Northwest pointed out that the interpretation of the law that Labrador has provided is “unprecedented” and poses a threat to individuals for speech and conduct regarding abortions in states where they are legal.

The lawsuit came after Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday signed into law a new bill that criminalized having an adult aid a minor in getting access to abortion pills out-of-state or to help them undergo an abortion without parental permission.

