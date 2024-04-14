Principal Facing Charges Over Shooting

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – A former Virginia elementary school assistant principal will be facing charges for “reckless disregard” following an incident where a first-grade student had shot their teacher Abigail Zwerner.

Newport News special grand jury determined that the former assistant principal, Ebony Parker, had shown “reckless disregard” for the students of Richneck Elementary School on Jan. 6, 2023.

The criminal indictment which was unsealed on Tuesday alleged that Parker had wilfully omitted to take care of the students, in a way that had exhibited disregard for human life. The 39-year-old woman is now facing a total of eight felony counts, with each one being punishable by up to five years in jail.

Several school administrators, as well as Parker, are defendants in a lawsuit brought forward by Zwerner in which the teacher argues that the officials had dismissed many of the warning signs ahead of the shooting. In the $40 million lawsuit, it is noted that other staffers had informed Parker that there was a possibility that the 6-year-old boy had brought a firearm to school that day.

According to Newport News police, the student had found the handgun in his mother’s purse at home and had put it in his backpack to bring it to school. He then used that gun to shoot Zwerner.

In her lawsuit, Zwerner details a number of warnings given to administrators by school employees before the shooting took place. It also points out that part of those warnings included Zwerner informing Parker that the boy “was in a violent mood” having threatened earlier in the day to beat up a kindergartner.

