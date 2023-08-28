Prominent Conservative Throws Trump Under the Bus

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Ann Coulter, a conservative pundit, stated during a discussion with Frank Bruni that she does not believe that former President Donald Trump is going to be able to win the Republican 2024 nomination. The discussion took place prior to Wednesday’s first Republican debate.

While talking about Trump, Coulter alleged that the former President was a “gigantic baby” and that in reality, he could not really speak English. She further noted that there was only one reason why he was successful in 2016 and that was because of his stance on immigration and his policies which included building a wall, deporting illegal immigrants, and introducing travel limits to those traveling from many Islamic countries.

Coulter who had once been a supporter of former President Donald Trump has in recent years become one of his biggest critics. Last year she had claimed that following the rise in popularity of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the Republican primary race, Trump was “done.”

However, while DeSantis did end up launching his presidential campaign in May, he has so far not managed to win any support, while Trump has sustained a big lead in the race. Trump argued that the big lead he has in the presidential race means that he does not need to participate in the first primary debate.

Colter previously told The Times that should Trump become the party’s nominee he was going to lose the Presidential people and that was something everyone in America knew. She further claimed that DeSantis was a superior GOP candidate when it came to three important issues, the pandemic, crime, and immigration.

