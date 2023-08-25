Ramaswamy Compares Himself to Thomas Jefferson

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Saturday, during an interview, Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy made a comparison between himself and Founding Father Thomas Jefferson as he defended his race.

Erick Erickson, a conservative radio host, asked Ramaswamy whether he was too young to be a part of the presidential race. In response, Ramaswamy argued that he did not believe he was too young, and that he had believed that he would not have joined the presidential race.

He proceeded to state that when he joined the presidential race he did so because he wanted to “revive” the “1776 ideals” of the U.S. He argued that during the signing of the Declaration of Independence, Thomas Jefferson had been only 33, making him five years younger than Ramaswamy.

Ramaswamy, 38, has actually claimed that his age is benefitting his campaign as he is better able to reach Gen Z. He added that while originally, he had considered the possibility of waiting 20 more years for his sons to be older before running, he actually did not think that the country had 20 years left. He then claimed that in two decades he would not be as good at reaching Generation Z, 60 percent of which have stated they would rather lose the right to vote than TikTok. As he pointed out, only 16 percent have claimed that they are proud to be American.

He argued that his inspiration was the Founding Fathers who were born at a time when there was “something else different in the water,” and that they had not stated one needed to be “an expert.”

