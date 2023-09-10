Republican Attacks DeSantis for Humiliating Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Republican presidential candidate and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie blasted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for not meeting with President Biden following Hurricane Idalia.

On Monday, Biden had discussed with DeSantis the federal assistance that would be available as his state was preparing to face Hurricane Idalia. The two talked again on Thursday, only one day after the hurricane’s landfall and after the President had approved for the state to declare a major disaster.

However, two days later, during Biden’s visit to survey the damage caused by the hurricane, DeSantis, who is also running in the 2024 presidential race, refused to meet with the President to further discuss assistance and relief efforts.

Christie, in an interview on Fox News Radio with Brian Kilmeade, argued that he was not surprised by the choice that DeSantis had made. However, he argued that the decision showed that the governor had failed to do his current job. During his time as the New Jersey governor, Christie had met with then-President Barack Obama following the landfall of Hurricane Sandy.

Christie pointed out that as the governor of a state that is asking for significant federal aid, it is your job to meet with the President who is coming to your state. However, Biden did not get to meet with DeSantis and instead had a meeting with Rick Scott, the former governor.

Christie also compared Scott with DeSantis stating that Scott who understood what it took to be the governor showed up and ensured that the President could see everything necessary.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com