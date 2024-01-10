Republican Hoping To Be Trump’s 2024 V.P. Pick

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, House Republican Conference Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., stated that she would be open to serving as the running mate of former President Donald Trump in 2024 and serving as his vice President in the White House if he is elected.

In an interview on NBC News’ “Meet the Press,” Stefanik had argued that she would be honored to serve in the Trump administration in any capacity. She added that she was proud to have been the first Congress member to endorse Trump’s reelection and that she was a supporter of the former President who she believed would win the 2024 election.

She added that this is something that she has been saying for the past year. When asked about whether or not she had discussed with Trump the possibility of being his vice President, she said that she would not provide insight into what she had discussed with Trump. She added that she talked to the former President frequently and that their focus was on winning the presidential election, and ensuring that Trump was in the strongest possible position to achieve a victory. As she argued this is what they were completely focused on.

Trump, who is the frontrunner in the GOP primary race, had stated that he would entertain the idea of having a female vice president.

Stefanik, who is the chair of the House Republican Conference has played a big role in the GOP’s messaging and has been one of the biggest defenders of Trump in Congress.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com