Republican Regrets Not Endorsing Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who had placed a bid for the White House in 2024, has stated that he is not planning on endorsing former President Donald Trump but that he would also not be voting for President Biden.

In a USA Today op-ed, he argued that he has been frequently asked if he believes that Trump was a threat to democracy. He noted that while he was not good at predicting what the future would hold, what they did have the power to do was learn from history and heed the warnings of what politicians had stated that they were going to do.

He argues that in the past he had voted for Trump twice, and that following the Justice Department and former Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wy.) releasing information about the Capitol attack he had changed his mind. As he pointed out they witnessed a historic attack on the country’s Capital on Jan. 6, 2021, by those who had wished that they would overturn the last election. He added that unlike what Trump is stating this was not an act of patriots but rather it showed that this was an actual threat to democracy.

Around 400 people had been charged with assaulting officers and other employees during the Capitol attack, while over 100 others have been charged with the use of a dangerous or deadly weapon or they had caused serious bodily injury to an officer.

He added that while he does not endorse Trump, he is also not in a position to support the policies followed by Biden either.

