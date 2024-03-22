Republican Rejects Trump-Biden Rematch

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R) argued that it was a “sorry state of affairs” that the 2024 presidential election was going to be a rematch between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden when American voters had shown that they had reservations about both candidates.

During an appearance on NBC News’ “Meet the Press) the Louisiana Representative had argued that Trump the best thing that he had going for him as he was entering the general election was the fact that he was running against Biden. He pointed out that Biden was someone that many voters had reservations about which is why an increasing number of voters are looking into third-party alternatives.

Cassidy pointed out that there were issues with the way that Trump had talked about immigrants and that his rhetoric included him talking about them in a “dehumanizing” way. As he noted, this was causing many voters to have reservations about Trump’s possible reelection.

Cassidy told Kristen Welker that he would be voting for the Republican nominee in the general election, but he refused to directly endorse the former President. He also spoke about Trump’s rally in Ohio during which he had argued that if he is not reelected there would be a “bloodbath.”

The Trump campaign had been quick to clarify that Trump had only been referring to the automobile industry with that comment and that it was not a call for political violence. However, Cassidy pointed out that the general tone of the speech had resulted in many Americans questioning if Trump should be elected.

He added that this rhetoric was on the edge and that depending on one’s perspective it either crossed it or it did not.

