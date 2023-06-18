Republicans Go To War With Themselves in Congress

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Moderate House Republicans are growing increasingly frustrated by their conservative colleagues who had chosen to hold the chamber floor at a standstill. A week after the start of the chamber pause, the moderates have alleged that they were breaking apart the conference and could potentially block all chances of the party’s legislative agenda going ahead as they enter a summer of many intense policy fights against the Democrats, and President Biden.

On Tuesday morning, frustrations grew during a closed-door meeting of House Republicans held in the basement of the Capitol. Some moderate Republicans used the occasion to directly address the conservatives who are in charge of the chamber’s standstill.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Nebraska) told the Hill later that day that while only three or four Republicans had spoken during that meeting, the things they expressed represented the opinions of “95 percent” of House Republicans who are “pissed” about the standstill who were hurting the team.

Rep. Steve Womack (R-Arkansas), an Appropriations subcommittee chairman, claimed later that day that Republicans needed to take every opportunity they had to say “yes” and he also stated that he was upset about his colleagues rejecting the caps that were part of the debt limit compromise choosing to block the chamber’s chance at having votes.

The closed-door meeting came hours after the announcement that House conservatives were planning on temporarily taking a step back from their revolt, and allowing the floor to discuss certain legislative business while continuing to discuss options for reducing deficit spending with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-California).

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com