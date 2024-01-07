Republicans No Longer Hold Trump Accountable for What?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, a new Washington Post/University of Maryland (Post-UMD) poll was released which found that a smaller number of Republicans than ever before now believe that former president Donald Trump was responsible for the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. The new survey comes almost three years after the Capitol insurrection. This is the second such poll that has been conducted, with a similar poll having been conducted in December 2021.

U.S. adults were asked various questions relating to the Capitol attack. When asked about the level of responsibility that former President Donald Trump bears for the attack, over 50 percent argued that he bore either a “great deal” or a “good amount” of responsibility. In December 2021, 60 percent had taken the same position.

However, that percentage is significantly different when exclusively looking at Republicans as only 14 percent argued that Trump was responsible to an extent for the attack. In 2021, 27 percent had held the same opinion. A decline was also visible among Democrats, with 92 percent having said Trump was to an extent responsible for the attack in 2021, while only 86 percent continue to believe the same.

The only group that did not have a vast change in this perspective was independents as 56 percent stated that Trump was either “a great deal” or “a good amount” for the insurrection. This marks a one percent decline from December 2021 when 57 percent of independents had argued the same thing.

Trump is currently facing two criminal indictments related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election, which ultimately led to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com