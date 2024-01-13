Republicans Revolt Against Speaker Johnson

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.), who was elected only a few months ago, is facing a challenging time as he tries to pass a funding deal through Congress. However, many conservatives in his conference have opposed previous versions of the funding deal.

Johnson was elected after former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was removed from his seat for having collaborated with the Democrats to pass a funding bill. However, it appears that Johnson has found himself in a similar position and will likely need to rely on the House minority party in order to get any deal approved.

The Republican Party has a narrow majority in the House and is facing strict deadlines, as the government partial shutdown date is Jan. 19, while the Pentagon and all other agencies will shut down after Feb. 2. The only way to manage to get through those deadlines without the government shutting down is with a deal.

Congressional leaders announced over the weekend a spending deal that would set the base top line at $1.59 trillion, plus it would include $69 billion that would be used for tweaking the budget or spent on nondefense dollars in the 2024 fiscal year.

Following the revelation of the deal, the House Freedom Caucus was quick to take to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam the deal dubbing it a “total failure.”

On Sunday, in a “Dear Colleague” letter, Johnson admitted that the spending levels would not be satisfactory to everyone and that it did not include the types of spending cuts they would like.

