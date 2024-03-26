Retired General Responds to Trump’s Attacks

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, Joint Chiefs of Staff former chair and retired Gen. Mark Milley refused to respond to the comments made by former President Donald Trump following the reminder that Trump had made a post on social media last year calling for his execution.

In September 2023, Trump had taken to social media to claim that Miley was responsible for treason and as such he needed to be put to death. These threats had raised concerns as many people were worried that it meant that Trump would use his potential second term in the White House to seek retribution from his political enemies.

On Tuesday, Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) during a hearing before the House Foreign Affairs Committee had asked Milley about the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

In reference to the 13 deaths during the withdrawal, Milley had argued that he disagreed with the comments but that everyone had the right to say whatever they wanted as it was a free country. He continued by arguing that he was here because of the Abbey Gate families and the families of all the service members in Afghanistan.

Milley had also claimed that he did not care or agree with those comments but that people had the right to say them. He added that instead, his focus was on all these families.

In his retirement speech, Milley had claimed that Trump, who had already called for his execution at that time, was a “wannabe dictator.”

