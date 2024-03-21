RFK Jr. Sparks Intense Anger Over V.P. Pick

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recent remarks that he was considering New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers as a possible option as his running mate has resulted in a lot of criticisms, especially relating to Rodgers’s controversial statements in the past.

Kennedy noted that Rodgers was one of a number of candidates that he was considering as his running mates for his presidential campaign. The official announcement of who he has selected is expected to be made this month.

Rodgers could be a high-profile addition to the independent candidate’s ticket as he tries to win the necessary support in the presidential race. However, while both sides agree that Rodgers would draw more attention to Kennedy’s campaign, they have also argued that the controversies surrounding Rodgers, especially relating to vaccines and the Sandy Hook shooting could also lead to a lot of criticism.

Jared Leopold, a Democratic strategist had argued that having a celebrity VP nominee was one way of getting people’s attention. However, he pointed out that Rodgers in particular was a wild car.

Rodgers has been one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL for close to two decades. He had spent the majority of his career at the Green Bay Packers but last year he was traded to the Jets.

In the past few years, Rodgers has become more vocal about his political views, especially in relation to the pandemic and vaccine. In 2021 he had received backlash after misleading the public about what his vaccination status was, as he had only gotten alternative homeopathic treatment and not the vaccine.

