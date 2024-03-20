Ruling on Fani Willis Leaves Lawmakers Stunned

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Friday, many reacted to the decision of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee regarding District Attorney Fani Willis being allowed to continue in the election interference case against former President Donald Trump.

The ruling related to the new information about Willis and special counsel Nathan Wade, who she had hired in the case, had been involved in a romantic relationship. According to McAfee’s ruling, only one of the two would be able to remain as a prosecutor in this case. This resulted in Wade getting fired which led to the Georgia GOP expressing a lot of backlash.



Georgia Republican State Rep. Josh Bonner told Fox News Digital that the ruling had clearly shown that there was impropriety from the prosecution. However, as he argued this did not address how partisan the case that Willis had been. He added that Willis had brought forward the case not because she was interested in prosecuting crime in the county but rather because her focus was on scoring political points.

State Republican Lt. Gov Burt Jones similarly argued that impropriety had been found between the two prosecutors and that if Willis was taking actions that would help benefit her constituents then she would have resigned following the ruling. He added that despite this, however, she would not take such an action. He then pointed out that the state’s Senate investigative committee would continue to do its work and work to ensure that Willis would be held accountable.

Georgia Republican State Senator Jason Anavitarte also pointed out that there was no doubt that Willis had “willfully concealed” that she was romantically involved with Wade.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com