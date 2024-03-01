Schumer Calls on Mike Johnson

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) called for Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) to reject the MAGA faction of the party which had been calling for a government shutdown.

Schumer noted ahead of the midday meeting on Tuesday at the White House which would include Johnson, as well as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.), House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), and President Biden, that the Democrats were strongly against a government shutdown.

Congress has until the end of the week to pass more funding for several agencies and departments including the Department of Energy if they want to avoid a partial shutdown. As Schumer noted, on the Senate floor on Friday was the deadline for several programs, including transportation, agriculture, and the veterans’ programs. He further pointed out that if they did not extend funding then they would have to face a government shutdown. He added that as he has repeatedly said at this stage a shutdown was not justified.

Schumer continued by pointing out that the Democrats as well as many Senate GOP members, including McConnell were against a government shutdown. He then pointed out that the conservatives in the House were putting pressure on Johnson to have a hard line when negotiating any of the bills to fund the government after the end of the week.

He noted that they were aware that the House Speaker was in a tough spot but that they still needed to reject the MAGA which is looking to have a government shutdown. He added that this was not a representation of what the majority of House Republicans wanted.

