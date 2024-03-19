Schumer’s Unhinged Attack on Israel

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Speaker Mike Johnson, a Republican from Louisiana, criticized Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, for advocating new elections in Israel, labeling such actions as “highly inappropriate” and incorrect. During a press conference at the House GOP retreat in West Virginia, Johnson responded to Schumer’s Senate speech urging Israel to conduct new elections and critiquing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for deviating from his path. Johnson emphasized the inappropriateness of American officials influencing Israeli politics, especially when Israel faces significant existential threats. He stressed the necessity for the U.S. to support Israel unequivocally.

Tom Emmer, the House Majority Whip from Minnesota, echoed these sentiments, accusing Schumer of attempting to interfere in Israel’s electoral process, a move he deemed both unprecedented and dangerous. He suggested that Schumer should have focused on electoral issues in Gaza instead.

The Republican gathering in West Virginia was expected to feature a briefing by Israeli Ambassador Michael Herzog. Schumer’s floor speech, termed a “major address,” called for a new Israeli election to rejuvenate the decision-making process, reflecting his concerns about Netanyahu’s leadership, especially post-Hamas attacks on Israel. Schumer acknowledged his long-standing acquaintance with Netanyahu and his previous bravery, but he critiqued Netanyahu’s prioritization of political survival over Israel’s interests.

The Democratic party, particularly its progressive wing, has been critical of Netanyahu’s administration and the resultant humanitarian issues in Gaza. House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, demanded an apology from Schumer to the Israeli populace for questioning their electoral choice.

This controversy may rekindle efforts in Congress to increase aid to Israel, which had been delayed due to bipartisan disagreements on foreign assistance. Previous legislative attempts to provide aid to Israel faced opposition and procedural hurdles, with ongoing debates over the inclusion of border security measures and other foreign aid components. The narrative underlines the complex interplay of domestic and international politics in shaping U.S.-Israel relations, reflecting the tensions and challenges in navigating these diplomatic waters.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com