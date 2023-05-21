Shocking Discovery Made About Classified Documents, Liberals Furious

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – While speaking with lawmakers from the House Intelligence Committee in a closed-door meeting in early March, officials from the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) revealed that every administration since President Reagan has in some way mishandled classified material under the Presidential Records Act.

A transcript of the meeting was released on Wednesday. Both President Biden and former President Donald Trump are currently being investigated by the Department of Justice for mishandling classified documents after they left office. In Biden’s case the documents which were found on his private property and former office date back to his time in the Senate and his time serving as vice President in the Obama administration.

NARA Chief Operating Officer William Bosanko told lawmakers that since Reagan every administration has had documents stored in unclassified boxes which were later discovered by the agency. Bosanko did however reveal that those documents were in the agency’s possession when the classified documents were found.

Officials further added that mishandling classified documents is not only a problem in the White House, adding that since 2010 Mark Bradley, the director of the agency’s Information Security Oversight Office, has received more than 80 calls from libraries who have discovered classified documents in the paper documents of Congress members, as often times they will donate materials to libraries after they retire. One such case occurred when the late Sen. Edmund Muskie (D-Maine), who left Congress in 1980 donated 98 classified documents to Bates College.

Bradley stated that as soon as these documents were processed the libraries would contact them and hand the documents over.

