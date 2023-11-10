Soros and Other Top Donors’ Plot To Finish Trump for Good

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has gained notoriety after launching the civil suit against former President Donald Trump and his family, reportedly had her career propelled by megadonors, such as George Soros and two of his family members.

Last year, James filed a lawsuit against Trump, his adult children, and the Trump Organization in which she alleged that for years they had defrauded banks and insurers by inflating the value of their assets while deflating the value of the same assets in order to benefit from better taxation. She further claimed that Trump’s three adult children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, and many of their business associates had been involved in multiple “acts of fraud and misrepresentation” on the financial statements they had used to get access to deals.

New York City Judge Arthur Engoron is overseeing the case in the New York court.

Trump has blasted James over the lawsuit as well as Engoron and prosecutors for having a trial without a jury. He has also called Engoron an “operative” and “Democrat” while also stating that James was a “radical-left attorney general.”

James has received a lot of donations from left-wing donors over the last few years, and has even used a lot of these funds towards her efforts against the former President according to the campaign finance records of New York.

In 2021 and 2022, financier George Soros contributed at least $20,000 towards James’ candidacy. He has also put billions of dollars into supporting President Biden and opposing the former President by bankrolling several left-wing organizations.

