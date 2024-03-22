Speaker Johnson Addresses GOP Infighting

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The GOP’s infighting is a cause of frustration for House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., who has been pushing for his colleagues to stop and instead focus on the upcoming general election, especially as the Republican majority in the House has now fallen to just two Representatives.

Last week, during the House Republican retreat in West Virginia, Johnson had argued that he had called for the lawmakers to “cool it” and noted that he was opposed to any “member-on-member” action during the primaries. As he pointed out, this was not productive and would just lead to greater division which is not what they needed.

This is why he has been pushing both sides to “knock it off.” Still, as he pointed out both sides put the blame on who started the conflict on the other side.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who is one of the biggest antagonists in the House, argued on CNN that he wanted to go after the Democrats, but that if there were Republicans who dressed up as Democrats then he would be going after them. As he pointed out at the end of the day the judgment was not about the number of Republicans in Congress, but instead, it was about whether or not they had managed to save the country.

Following Rep. Ken Buck’s, R-Colo., resignation the House majority has been reduced to only two members.

Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., argued during an interview with CNN that it was depressing to have their team fighting one another because there was no winning. He proceeded to argue that it was teams that won.

