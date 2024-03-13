State’s Republican Party Facing Internet Civil War

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Rep. Colin Allred (D-Texas) recently expressed optimism about his chances in the upcoming Senate race against Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), attributing his confidence to what he perceives as a fragmentation within the Texas Republican Party. During an interview on MSNBC’s “The Weekend,” Allred observed an ongoing internal conflict among Texas Republicans, moving away from traditional figures like George W. Bush and Rick Perry towards more extreme right-wing ideologies.

Allred highlighted the Texas GOP’s aggressive primary strategies, which have targeted and ousted several incumbents, particularly those who supported the impeachment efforts against state Attorney General Ken Paxton over allegations of political favoritism. Paxton faced impeachment but was not removed from office.

Having easily secured his place in the Democratic primary, Allred also pointed out his fundraising successes in the race against Cruz. While nearly matching Cruz’s fundraising totals in 2023, Allred remains slightly behind according to the latest reports from the Federal Election Commission.

The congressman believes that the Texas Republican Party’s shift to the far right is creating discord within Cruz’s base, potentially paving the way for a Democratic victory. Allred mentioned the ousting of very conservative state legislators by even more right-leaning candidates, comparing their platforms to those that would align with historical figures known for their extreme stances.

Identifying himself as a distinct challenge for Sen. Cruz, Allred emphasized his bipartisan approach as a former NFL player and current lawmaker. He proudly noted his record as the most bipartisan member of the Texas delegation, stressing his efforts to work across the aisle and his support from pro-business groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Cruz’s narrow victory in 2018 against Beto O’Rourke, by approximately 2.6 percent, and the Cook Political Report’s classification of the 2024 race as “likely” Republican, underscore the competitive nature of this Senate seat. Democrats view the race as a key opportunity to potentially flip a Senate seat, intensifying the focus on Cruz in the upcoming election.

