States Who Banned Trump From 2024 Ballot Team Up

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Colorado’s Secretary of State, Jena Griswold, recently commended her counterpart from Maine, Shenna Bellows, for her bold decision to exclude former President Trump from Maine’s primary ballot. This move, rooted in the 14th Amendment, was discussed during Griswold’s interview on MSNBC.

Griswold highlighted Bellows’ courage, noting her unique position in having to make such a significant decision independently. Bellows’ conclusion to remove Trump from the ballot was based on her belief that he consistently propagated a false narrative of election fraud. This narrative, she argued, culminated on January 6, 2021, when his supporters were inflamed to storm the Capitol to disrupt the certification of the 2020 election and hinder the peaceful transfer of power. Maine’s decision follows a similar ruling by the Colorado Supreme Court, which also removed Trump from the ballot in a close 4-3 decision.

Bellows emphasized that Trump’s sporadic calls for peace and law enforcement support do not negate his actions. She argued that a brief call to obey the law cannot undo months of conduct that led to the events at the Capitol. According to Bellows, the evidence suggests that Trump was aware of the volatile situation created by his persistent efforts to delegitimize a democratic election and yet chose to escalate it further.

Following her decision, Bellows reported receiving threats, a development she had anticipated. She expressed her gratitude for the support of law enforcement and those concerned with her safety. Bellows stressed that her well-being, as well as that of her colleagues, is paramount. However, she firmly stated that the threatening communications they received are completely unacceptable.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com