Texas Governor Sends Migrants Where?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) confirmed last week that that the first bus of migrants from his state had safely arrived at its destination in Colorado.

In a news release, he revealed that the border communities in Texas were overwhelmed and they were unable to handle the surge in migrants allowed into the country because of what are viewed as reckless policies set by the Biden administration. The the bus dropped the migrants outside of Denver’s Civic Center Park.

Abbott has also recently sent buses of migrants to Washington, D.C.. One bus let its occupants out right in front of the Vice President’s home. As he pointed out, until the Biden administration starts fulfilling their constitutional role in securing the border, the State of Texas would continue to transport migrants to those cities who have self-declared themselves as sanctuary cities.

This release came after Abbott’s recent letter to every other state governor in the US on Tuesday, pushing for them to unite with Texas in order to manage the situation at the border. Abbot’s letter accused Biden of risking the border’s security with the expiration of Title 42. He proceeded to point out that it was necessary to defend the border and the integrity of the region, and that they needed to send all available personnel to the Mexico-Texas border to help handle the situation.

Title 42, a health order which allowed officials to immediately reject asylum seekers, expired last Thursday. In protest of the end of the health order, Abbott has been transporting migrants to many Democratic-led sanctuary cities for months.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com