Top Biden Ally Tries To Derail DeSantis

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former White House press secretary and MSNBC host Jen Psaki stated during the Republican primary debate on Wednesday night that she did not remember “a single thing” about the performance of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis during the GOP first primary debate.

Psaki’s post went viral and even hours later the MSNBC host insisted that there was nothing she could remember about him. During the conversation about the primary debate, Psaki claimed that she had “basically ignored” DeSantis throughout the debate which is why she believes that he was not memorable. She proceeded to argue that when it comes to these debates candidates always wanted to have memorable moments that could go viral on social media and would be remembered by donors, however, DeSantis did not have any such memorable comments.

She argued that while she was not the “target donor” she did not find him memorable and that not only was he mainly ignored by people but he also did not have any single moment that stood out during the debate, which she considers a problem.

While Psaki may have claimed that there was nothing memorable about DeSantis, she had previously written against DeSantis’ claims that the Democrats were looking to have abortions allowed until birth.

DeSantis had in fact stated that he had proudly signed the Heartbeat Bill and that “one of the most impactful moments of my life” had been when he had first heard the heartbeat of his oldest daughter. He added that what the Democrats were looking for was wrong as they wanted abortions to be allowed up until the birth.

Psaki had taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to point out following this remark that no one was advocating that abortions should be allowed until birth.

