Top Democrat Yet To Endorse Biden

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., was asked by CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins about endorsing one of the current presidential candidates. In response, he noted that he had not yet endorsed someone and that he was just waiting to see what would happen. He then pointed out that he was trying to do everything possible in order to open up a pathway forward where the country’s center would be represented.

Previously the Senator had argued that a U.S. President needed to be in possession of “ability,” “passion” and “knowledge” in order to bring together the population that was divided. He added that he had reservations about President Biden’s polarizing policies. He pointed out that previously he has had conversations with the President and his team about him potentially moving too far to the left. He then noted that Biden had been pushed and pulled in that direction but that it was not the direction that the rest of the country followed.

On Friday, Manchin announced that he would not be running for the White House, despite the months of speculations about the possibility of him joining the presidential race as a third-party candidate.

During his speech at the West Virginia University, he argued that he was not going to be involved in the presidential race. The speech was delivered as part of his “listening tour” which is organized by “Americans Together” a campaign group that his daughter is involved in.

The No Labels organization had previously expressed hope about the possibility of getting Manchin to join as a third-party candidate as he has decided that he would not be seeking reelection in the U.S. Senate.

