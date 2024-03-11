Top Republican Refuses To Endorse Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Senator Susan Collins of Maine chose not to publicly back any candidate for the presidential election in 2024 following Nikki Haley’s exit from the race. Haley, after a lackluster performance on Super Tuesday where she only managed to win Vermont’s GOP presidential primary and suffered defeats in 11 other contests to Donald Trump, decided to suspend her campaign. This move left Collins, who had shown support for Haley, without a candidate to endorse.

Speaking to The Independent, Collins expressed her disappointment at Haley’s decision to drop out of the race, stating, “I wish she [Haley] hadn’t” ended her campaign. Despite her prior support for Haley, Collins did not shift her endorsement to either Donald Trump or President Joe Biden, leaving her stance on the 2024 presidential race unclear.

Collins had previously commended Haley, the former governor of South Carolina, highlighting her exceptional qualifications for the presidency. She praised Haley for possessing the energy, intellect, and temperament needed to navigate the country through its current challenges, deeming her an exemplary candidate to become America’s first female president.

Upon exiting the race, Haley delivered a concession speech in which she acknowledged the strong likelihood of Trump being the Republican nominee at the upcoming party convention in July. While she extended her congratulations and good wishes to Trump, Haley stopped short of offering him her endorsement. She underscored the necessity for Trump to actively seek the support of those within the Republican Party and beyond who had not previously supported him. Haley urged for a politics of inclusion, one that focuses on drawing more individuals to the conservative cause rather than alienating them. She emphasized that the task of broadening the party’s appeal now rests with Trump, marking this moment as crucial for his ability to unify and expand the conservative movement.

