Top Republican Sounds the Alarm, DOJ Compromised

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., the chairman of the House Oversight Committee in an interview with Newsmax on Tuesday stated that the Department of Justice was completely “weaponized against conservatives.”

The remarks were made during his appearance on “Rob Schmitt Tonight” after it was announced that special counsel Jack Smith had indicted former President Donald Trump in relation to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack and his efforts to remain in office after losing the 2020 presidential elections.

Comer slammed the indictment, claiming that it had taken place only one day after the testimony before the House Oversight Committee, which showed that President Joe Biden was connected to Ukrainian energy company Burisma and was linked to the scandal that had occurred.

He added that because of the indictment, the testimony was not at all covered by mainstream media. As he pointed out the majority of Americans believe that the Department of Justice is being weaponized and this indictment is proof of that. He continued to say that the more actions taken by the Department of Justice, the more the appeal of Donald Trump would grow in America.

Smith was not the only person that Comer blasted during the interview. He also attacked Rep. Dan Goldman, D-N.Y., who is a House Oversight Committee member, over his behavior. On Monday, after Devon Archer’s testimony before the committee, Goldman had told reporters that Archer had not linked Hunter Biden and his business endeavors with President Joe Biden. Comer stated that Goldman had lied to reporters which was very unprofessional.

