Truckers Say Boycott Not Happening

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Friday, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that former President Donald Trump would be required to pay $355 million in penalties in a civil fraud case that had been brought against him by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

In the suit against Trump and the Trump organization, James had alleged that he had over the years inflated and deflated the value of his assets to receive more favorable business deals, loans, and taxation. Last year, before the start of the trial Engoron had found Trump liable for fraud. Trump has also been blocked from doing business in New York for the next three years.

Trump has maintained that he is completely innocent. Following the ruling, many of his supporters took to Social Media to push for truckers to boycott New York City and refuse to take any routes that included the city. This could lead to a disruption in the economy.

However, truckers from across the country have responded to the calls for a boycott saying they might not be interested in going to New York. Trucker bluecollar_trucker shared a video on TikTok about how there would not be a strike in New York because of Trump and how no one had talked to him about that possibility.

He continued by arguing that many other truckers on the platform had also said that they had not talked about this and that the strike was not happening. He added that the increasing number of truckers who were refusing to go to New York City was because of crime, traffic, parking, and other reasons and not because of Trump.

